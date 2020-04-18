Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $131,000 Stock Holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN trimmed its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTLA. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 581.7% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 864,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after buying an additional 737,656 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $15,126,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $14,981,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,249,072 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,108,000 after buying an additional 390,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $6,579,000.

NASDAQ:PTLA opened at $6.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $5.31 and a twelve month high of $37.35.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.96 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 249.20% and a negative return on equity of 282.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTLA. Oppenheimer lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portola Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

