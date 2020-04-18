Nwam LLC Has $357,000 Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $61,001,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,879,000 after buying an additional 1,024,631 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 2,245.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 427,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after buying an additional 408,968 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 357.5% in the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after buying an additional 377,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,013,000 after buying an additional 197,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $26.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $18.37 and a 12-month high of $54.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 33.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CEO Jackson Hsieh acquired 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $298,962.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 255,843 shares in the company, valued at $7,498,758.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Young acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.99 per share, with a total value of $64,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 27,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,118.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SRC. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

