Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Holdings in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.18% of Tricida worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tricida by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,740,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,579,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tricida by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Tricida by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 33,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tricida during the fourth quarter worth about $1,140,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCDA stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.87 and a quick ratio of 7.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.02. Tricida Inc has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $44.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tricida Inc will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

In other news, EVP Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.46 per share, with a total value of $147,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $109,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,364,547.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $583,295. Insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

