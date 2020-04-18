Nwam LLC Acquires New Stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Nwam LLC owned 0.06% of Gladstone Commercial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.58). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $29.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

