Nwam LLC Sells 7,759 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Nwam LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,759 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

OEF opened at $131.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.73. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $101.87 and a 1 year high of $152.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.5967 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.