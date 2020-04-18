5,878 Shares in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Bought by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNST. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,507.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $62.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.03. Monster Beverage Corp has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $70.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.56 and a 200 day moving average of $61.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 26.37%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

