Arden Trust Co Sells 1,348 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Arden Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Graco were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. grace capital grew its position in Graco by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. grace capital now owns 6,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Graco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Graco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Graco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Graco by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Mark D. Eberlein sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $784,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,585.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,582.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,937 shares of company stock valued at $15,757,879. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $46.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.34. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $56.99.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

