Arden Trust Co Has $437,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1,047.1% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $29.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.50 and its 200-day moving average is $36.66.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.