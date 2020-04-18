Analysts Anticipate ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to announce $1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. ResMed reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. ResMed had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.25%. ResMed’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RMD. CLSA initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.25.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $440,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,122,745.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total value of $769,471.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 135,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,969,148.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,978. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,208,882,000 after buying an additional 133,986 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,438,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $997,803,000 after purchasing an additional 38,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,428,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,694,000 after purchasing an additional 157,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $181,156,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in ResMed by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,135,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $176,039,000 after buying an additional 205,154 shares in the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed stock opened at $165.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.92. ResMed has a one year low of $96.81 and a one year high of $177.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

