Arden Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,843 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,759,055,000 after buying an additional 32,316,244 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 21,359,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $635,235,000 after acquiring an additional 99,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833,289 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $338,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 230.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,667,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $287,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745,838 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $28.00 on Friday. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $46.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

In other Uber Technologies news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,600,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,539,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,634,557.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $6,283,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $68,526,000. 8.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

