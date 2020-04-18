Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Cut by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.1% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.57.

NYSE JNJ opened at $152.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.99. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $154.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

