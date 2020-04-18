Iberiabank Corp Acquires 14,798 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Iberiabank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 76.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

NYSE FCX opened at $8.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.49 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its 200-day moving average is $10.52. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $14.15.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.30 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.46.

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $508,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.