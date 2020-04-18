Iberiabank Corp Makes New $235,000 Investment in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Iberiabank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.5% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 14.2% in the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2,535.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.11, for a total transaction of $804,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROP opened at $321.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $316.51 and its 200-day moving average is $348.03. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $395.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.70.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

