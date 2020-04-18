Iberiabank Corp Invests $201,000 in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Iberiabank Corp purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the fourth quarter worth $70,212,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,285,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,069 shares during the period. Amia Capital LLP acquired a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the fourth quarter worth $50,258,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the fourth quarter worth $35,559,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,360,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,476 shares during the period. 18.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of GRFS opened at $20.92 on Friday. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

