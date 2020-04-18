Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Sells 2,433 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 293,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $38,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 103,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 335.1% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth $46,458,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 60.3% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 25.6% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.57.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $152.02 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

