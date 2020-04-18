Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,150,000 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the March 15th total of 26,153,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 118,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Kraft Heinz has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.76.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KHC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.65.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.