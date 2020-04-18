Iberiabank Corp Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Iberiabank Corp reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,777 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of Iberiabank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Iberiabank Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 103,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 335.1% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,458,000. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 60.3% in the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.57.

JNJ stock opened at $152.02 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $394.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.