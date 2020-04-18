Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.72, approximately 29,474 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 834,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATRA shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $481.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 4,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $58,502.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,649.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $25,308.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,127.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,122 shares of company stock worth $130,907. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $284,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

