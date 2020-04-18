Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,684,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,099 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Charles Schwab worth $175,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,764,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,634 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $520,281,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Argus dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $415,999.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 327,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.19, for a total transaction of $15,448,118.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 590,591 shares of company stock valued at $27,356,130. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $35.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.63. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.