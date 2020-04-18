Arden Trust Co Sells 202 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $53.69 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average is $53.46. The company has a market capitalization of $278.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.4171 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Macquarie downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

