Arden Trust Co Sells 5,961 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,961 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.3% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.57.

In other news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $152.02 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

