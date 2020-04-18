Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) were down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.36, approximately 2,563 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,299,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on MGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.23 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Northland Securities lowered Moneygram International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Moneygram International from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.41.

Get Moneygram International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $89.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.57.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $323.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Moneygram International Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Moneygram International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Moneygram International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Moneygram International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Moneygram International by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moneygram International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Moneygram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneygram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.