Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 28,518 Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 926,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,518 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $113,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 87,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 28,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,316,000 after purchasing an additional 80,138 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

TTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra reduced their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.96.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 3,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $396,513.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $124.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.09. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a fifty-two week low of $89.43 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.66.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.