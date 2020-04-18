Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Shares Purchased by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,043,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,322 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 4.64% of Hancock Whitney worth $177,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,907,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,687,000 after purchasing an additional 157,475 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,809,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,421,000 after purchasing an additional 453,956 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,378,000 after purchasing an additional 158,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,108,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,656,000 after purchasing an additional 127,400 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth $42,682,000.

HWC opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.35. Hancock Whitney Corp has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $44.74.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $316.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on HWC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

