Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JJSF. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,005,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 218,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 199,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,727,000 after buying an additional 11,018 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,440,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 196,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on JJSF shares. BidaskClub lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. J & J Snack Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

Shares of JJSF opened at $127.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.15 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

