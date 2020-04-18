Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JJSF. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,005,000 after buying an additional 9,698 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 218,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 199,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,727,000 after buying an additional 11,018 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,440,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 196,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on JJSF shares. BidaskClub lowered J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. J & J Snack Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

Shares of JJSF opened at $127.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $196.84.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.15 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 7.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

5,878 Shares in Monster Beverage Corp Bought by Arden Trust Co
5,878 Shares in Monster Beverage Corp Bought by Arden Trust Co
Arden Trust Co Sells 1,348 Shares of Graco Inc.
Arden Trust Co Sells 1,348 Shares of Graco Inc.
Arden Trust Co Has $437,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc
Arden Trust Co Has $437,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc
Analysts Anticipate ResMed Inc. Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share
Analysts Anticipate ResMed Inc. Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share
Arden Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies Inc
Arden Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Uber Technologies Inc
Johnson & Johnson Holdings Cut by Atlas Brown Inc.
Johnson & Johnson Holdings Cut by Atlas Brown Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report