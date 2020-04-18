Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 691,416 Shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,252,191 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 691,416 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of First Financial Bancorp worth $159,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFBC stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.74 and its 200 day moving average is $22.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. First Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $26.19.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. First Financial Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Financial Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

