Bailard Inc. Sells 29,000 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 5,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

ARNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

In other news, CFO Kevin Robert Lind sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 15,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 30,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,480. Corporate insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.95 and a 12-month high of $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 16.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average of $46.68.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.21). Arena Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 49.30%. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.23 EPS for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

