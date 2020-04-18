Arden Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,257,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $69,592,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 5,510,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,709,000 after buying an additional 1,076,252 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,403,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,675,000 after buying an additional 864,919 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,719,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,614,000 after purchasing an additional 821,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of BERY stock opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.31. Berry Global Group Inc has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $59.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.58.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.