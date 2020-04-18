Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its position in Eaton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 26,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Eaton by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its position in Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 11,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its position in Eaton by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE:ETN opened at $79.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.37. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12-month low of $56.42 and a 12-month high of $105.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Eaton from $111.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Eaton from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Vertical Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.59.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.