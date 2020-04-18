Bailard Inc. Sells 1,029 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $34.99 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

