salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 32,759 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,770 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,985 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,731 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in salesforce.com by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 55,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in salesforce.com by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 521 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $72,867.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,841.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total value of $1,846,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 390,841 shares of company stock valued at $65,113,742. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on salesforce.com to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cfra raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.15.

CRM opened at $162.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.79, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

