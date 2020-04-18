Bailard Inc. Has $455,000 Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Waters by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Waters by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $197.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.98 and a 200-day moving average of $214.58. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $154.39 and a 1-year high of $245.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $210.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $190.63.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

