Bailard Inc. Sells 11,246 Shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)

Bailard Inc. reduced its position in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) by 31.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,246 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Stars Group were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSG. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the 4th quarter valued at $350,172,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stars Group by 1,371.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,176,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,956,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484,790 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the 4th quarter valued at $229,371,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the 4th quarter valued at $126,558,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the 4th quarter valued at $53,905,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

TSG opened at $25.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35. Stars Group Inc has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Stars Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stars Group Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

