Bailard Inc. Sells 395 Shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Bailard Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Clorox by 9.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 51.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 50,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $25,608,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $12,053,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at about $1,843,000. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $193.50 on Friday. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.12 and a 52-week high of $214.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.05.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Argus upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.50.

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer sold 252,794 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.01, for a total transaction of $42,724,713.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,908 shares in the company, valued at $51,870,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

