Bailard Inc. Has $396,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Bailard Inc. reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,225 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.38. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.26.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

