Bailard Inc. Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 40.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,479 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto by 31.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 3.9% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 66,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 139.3% in the first quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 33,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 20.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 22,037 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO opened at $47.64 on Friday. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $64.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 6.8%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.99%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

