Bailard Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,885,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,213,000 after buying an additional 939,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,781,000 after buying an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,105,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,018,000 after buying an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 606,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,109,000 after buying an additional 14,251 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 583,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,316,000 after buying an additional 265,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Southwest Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.33.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $77.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.22. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $848.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.83 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 55.33%.

In related news, CEO John P. Hester purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $116,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,080.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $271,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,330.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $656,350. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

