Bailard Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 13,928.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $26.22.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

