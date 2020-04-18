Bailard Inc. Acquires 2,066 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Bailard Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE:LNT opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.68. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $60.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

