Nwam LLC Purchases 9,488 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,478 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.2% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $43,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 132.2% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 8,645 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,009 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 42,651 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 28.8% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 308,515 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,656,000 after acquiring an additional 68,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 60,133 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.77.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $178.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.33. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $1,358.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

