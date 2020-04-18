Kelly Wright Sells 1,000 Shares of Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Director Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $22,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kelly Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 19th, Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $16,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $22,600.00.

Shares of FSLY opened at $23.19 on Friday. Fastly Inc has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 million. Equities analysts predict that Fastly Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fastly by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,935,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,995,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 645.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,307,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,618 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fastly by 12,226.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,613 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $17,390,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 89.0% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 565,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after purchasing an additional 266,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Fastly from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

