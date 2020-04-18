Bailard Inc. Purchases 1,012 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,393 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.08 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $172.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

