Bailard Inc. Has $579,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 50,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV opened at $83.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.74. The company has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

