Bailard Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 47.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,700,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $106.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.63 and its 200 day moving average is $122.55. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $81.10 and a 12 month high of $135.19.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

