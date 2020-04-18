Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter worth $708,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $1,372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,726,324.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $26.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.98. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra raised their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised Ingersoll-Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.12.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR)

Ingersoll-Rand PLC Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.
