Bailard Inc. Takes Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,242,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Docusign by 65.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Docusign by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Docusign by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in shares of Docusign by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $100.35 on Friday. Docusign Inc has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $105.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.25 and a 200-day moving average of $75.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.04 and a beta of 0.70.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Docusign had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Docusign’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. BidaskClub raised Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Docusign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Docusign from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.25.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total value of $153,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 477,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,736,009.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $701,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,974,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 746,005 shares of company stock valued at $61,225,487 in the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

