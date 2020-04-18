Bristlecone Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,013 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.1% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $282.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.73. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,254.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.56.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

