Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 14,539 BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDSI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,997,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after buying an additional 52,547 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,873,625 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after buying an additional 341,106 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after buying an additional 451,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,954 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 122,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 668.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,111,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 966,651 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $7.21. The stock has a market cap of $396.52 million, a PE ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.31.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 13.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BDSI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BioDelivery Sciences International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.70.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Mark A. Sirgo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $206,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,464,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,777.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Herm Cukier sold 31,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $164,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,631 shares in the company, valued at $348,975.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,360 shares of company stock worth $721,789. Insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

