Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 10,019 Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BDN. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000.

Several analysts recently commented on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.07.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $10.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $16.25.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.18 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 1.96%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

