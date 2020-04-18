Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $33.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunoco’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

SUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sunoco from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays raised Sunoco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sunoco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Sunoco stock opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.29. Sunoco has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $34.09.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sunoco will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.8255 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 145.37%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Kim acquired 11,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.66 per share, with a total value of $204,061.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 229,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,058,179.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian A. Hand acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $50,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,196.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,505 shares of company stock worth $491,861 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,564,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Sunoco by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 399,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 133,015 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 291,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 80,399 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,377,000. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sunoco by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 167,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

